Athletics play the Nationals after Langeliers’ 3-home run game

Athletics (50-65, fifth in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (44-68, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (10-7, 4.14 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Nationals: Cade Cavalli (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -130, Nationals +109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics take on the Washington Nationals after Shea Langeliers hit three home runs against the Nationals on Tuesday.

Washington has a 21-35 record in home games and a 44-68 record overall. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .244, which ranks 10th in the NL.

The Athletics are 50-65 overall and 27-31 on the road. The Athletics have the fifth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .433.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Garcia has 22 doubles and nine home runs for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 10 for 40 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 52 extra base hits (26 doubles, three triples and 23 home runs). Langeliers is 20 for 43 with four doubles, eight home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .235 batting average, 7.66 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Athletics: 7-3, .310 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Dylan Crews: 60-Day IL (back), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Austin Wynns: 10-Day IL (abdomen), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (forearm), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press