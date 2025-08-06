Pirates and Giants square off in series rubber match

San Francisco Giants (57-57, third in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (49-65, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Robbie Ray (9-5, 2.85 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 140 strikeouts); Pirates: Andrew Heaney (5-9, 4.89 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -152, Pirates +126; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Pittsburgh has a 49-65 record overall and a 32-26 record in home games. The Pirates have a 35-10 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Francisco has a 29-31 record in road games and a 57-57 record overall. The Giants have the sixth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.69.

The teams match up Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Pirates lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen has 16 doubles and 11 home runs for the Pirates. Liover Peguero is 7 for 26 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Giants with 47 extra base hits (27 doubles and 20 home runs). Willy Adames is 11 for 42 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, .258 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Giants: 3-7, .243 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Chase Shugart: 15-Day IL (knee), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Wilmer Flores: day-to-day (hamstring), Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (elbow), Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press