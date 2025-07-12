Red Sox RHP Hunter Dobbins says he’s done for season after tearing right ACL

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox right-hander Hunter Dobbins said on Saturday his season is over after he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee a night earlier.

Covering first base in the second inning of Boston’s 5-4 walk-off win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night, the 25-year-old Dobbins stepped awkwardly and limped after recording an out by making a catch on a throw from first baseman Abraham Toro.

Dobbins took one warmup toss before manager Alex Cora stopped him from attempting any more.

Dobbins said he tore the same ACL playing high school football.

The Red Sox placed him on the 15-day injured list Saturday and recalled right-hander Richard Fitts.

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press