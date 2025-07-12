Mark Vientos and Francisco Lindor lead the Mets past the Royals, 8-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mark Vientos had a three-run double in the eighth inning, Francisco Lindor hit a three-run homer in the ninth and the New York Mets beat the Kansas City Royals 8-3 on Friday night.

Brandon Nimmo singled to open the eighth and Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto walked to load the bases against Steven Cruz (2-1). Carlos Estévez entered to strike out Pete Alonso before Vientos cleared the bases for a 4-3 lead.

Lindor added his 19th homer in the ninth. He has 29 home runs and 81 RBIs against the Royals, his most against any opponent. Juan Soto followed with his 22nd homer, the sixth pair of back-to-back homers by the Mets.

Huascar Brazobán (5-2) won after allowing four hits and a two-run homer by Bobby Witt Jr. while pitching the seventh.

Kodai Senga returned from the injured list to make his first start in since leaving a June 12 start with a right hamstring strain.

Working on a pitch limit, Senga threw four scoreless innings, allowing four hits and two walks, striking out four.

Michael Wacha allowed a run on two hits and three walks in five innings, striking out five.

Key moment

After Kyle Isbel’s seventh-inning leadoff single, pinch-runner Tyler Tolbert stole second. The Mets challenged and the safe call was overturned because Tolbert came off the bag during his head-first slide. Witt homered two batters later.

Key stat

Senga’s “ghost fork” has induced 113 of his 206 career strikeouts.

Up next

Mets RHP Frankie Montas (1-1, 6.14 ERA) was set to face Royals RHP Michael Lorenzen (5-8, 4.61) on Saturday.

By MARC BOWMAN

Associated Press