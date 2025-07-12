Padres’ All-Star-laden bullpen is lights out in a 4-2 win over NL East-leading Phillies

Padres’ All-Star-laden bullpen is lights out in a 4-2 win over NL East-leading Phillies View Photo

SAN DIEGO (AP) — All-Star reliever Jason Adam got out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth inning and San Diego’s bullpen threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings as the Padres beat the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 on Friday night.

Adrian Morejon, added to the National League All-Star team earlier in the day, threw a perfect seventh and fellow All-Star Robert Suarez a perfect ninth for his big league-leading 28th save. The Padres are the first team to have three relievers selected to the All-Star Game in the same season, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

With the Padres leading 3-2, Adam loaded the bases on a leadoff walk to Trea Turner and consecutive one-out singles by Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm. Nick Castellanos hit a dribbler a few feet in front of the plate that Adam flipped with his glove to catcher Elias Díaz to force Turner. Adam then got Max Kepler to pop up to shortstop and celebrated by slapping his glove and clenching his right fist.

Jeremiah Estrada (3-4) threw a perfect sixth for the win.

Kyle Schwarber hit his 30th homer and Castellanos also homered for the Phillies, who took two of three against the Padres last week in Philadelphia. Both came off rookie Ryan Bergert, who returned from the injured list 17 days after taking a 103-mph line drive off his right forearm against Washington.

Schwarber’s homer with two outs in the third traveled an estimated 425 feet deep into the seats in right field. Castellanos’ homer with one out in the second was his 12th.

The Padres took a 3-1 lead in the second on three hits and two errors, including one by starter Ranger Suárez (7-3). Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jose Iglesias had RBI hits.

The Phillies also loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth before Bryce Harper grounded out to first base.

San Diego’s Manny Machado homered leading off the eighth, his 17th.

Key moment

Adam’s glove flip to preserve the Padres’ lead.

Key stat

Schwarber joins Mike Schmidt (31 in 1979) as the only Phillies to hit 30 homers before the All-Star break.

Up next

Phillies RHP Zack Wheeler (9-3, 2.17 ERA) and Padres RHP Yu Darvish (0-1, 4.91 ERA) are scheduled to start Saturday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By BERNIE WILSON

Associated Press