Athletics and Houston Astros meet in game 2 of series

Houston Astros (41-31, first in the AL West) vs. Athletics (30-44, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jason Alexander (0-0, 18.00 ERA, 2.83 WHIP, five strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (5-5, 5.08 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics bring a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Houston Astros.

The Athletics have a 30-44 record overall and a 13-23 record at home. Athletics hitters are batting a collective .253, which ranks third in the AL.

Houston is 14-18 on the road and 41-31 overall. The Astros have a 13-4 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams play Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 15 home runs while slugging .491. Max Muncy is 11 for 40 with four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jose Altuve has 10 doubles and 11 home runs for the Astros. Isaac Paredes is 9 for 36 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .234 batting average, 3.06 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Astros: 7-3, .261 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Shea Langeliers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Gunnar Hoglund: 15-Day IL (hip), Zack Gelof: 60-Day IL (hand), Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Lance McCullers: 15-Day IL (foot), Jacob Melton: 10-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Arrighetti: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Dezenzo: 10-Day IL (hand), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (calf), Pedro Leon: 10-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press