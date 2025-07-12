Los Angeles Angels and Arizona Diamondbacks meet in game 2 of series

Arizona Diamondbacks (46-49, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (46-48, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (7-9, 5.15 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (3-6, 3.02 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -110, Diamondbacks -110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels play the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 1-0 series lead.

Los Angeles has a 46-48 record overall and a 23-22 record in home games. The Angels have a 26-8 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Arizona has a 23-24 record on the road and a 46-49 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 34-16 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has 20 doubles, two triples and 21 home runs for the Angels. Zach Neto is 14 for 44 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Geraldo Perdomo has 20 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 65 RBIs for the Diamondbacks. Randal Grichuk is 7 for 28 with three doubles, four home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .255 batting average, 5.95 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .222 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Angels: Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Moore: 10-Day IL (thumb), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Diamondbacks: Jalen Beeks: 15-Day IL (back), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (scapular strain), Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (foot), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (hand), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press