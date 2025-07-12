Dodgers take on the Giants looking to stop road skid

Los Angeles Dodgers (56-39, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (52-43, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (0-0, 1.50 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, six strikeouts); Giants: Landen Roupp (6-5, 3.49 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -144, Giants +121; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers travel to the San Francisco Giants looking to end a four-game road losing streak.

San Francisco has a 52-43 record overall and a 28-18 record at home. The Giants have the fourth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.55.

Los Angeles is 56-39 overall and 23-22 in road games. The Dodgers have a 39-8 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heliot Ramos leads the Giants with a .265 batting average, and has 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 31 walks and 47 RBIs. Willy Adames is 13 for 36 with three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 32 home runs while slugging .614. Will Smith is 11 for 35 with a double, three home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .244 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Dodgers: 3-7, .216 batting average, 5.58 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Koss: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Dodgers: Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (knee), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press