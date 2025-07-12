Boyd wins All-Star matchup as Fried exits with blister and Cubs stop Yankees’ 5-game win streak

Boyd wins All-Star matchup as Fried exits with blister and Cubs stop Yankees’ 5-game win streak View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago’s Matthew Boyd won a matchup of All-Star left-handers as Max Fried left early because of yet another blister on his pitching hand, and the Cubs stopped the New York Yankees’ five-game winning streak with a 5-2 victory on Saturday.

Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer in the ninth off Brad Keller, his 35th of the season, and became the fastest player to 350 home runs. Playing his 1,088th game, Judge bettered Mark McGwire’s 1,280.

A first time All-Star, Boyd (10-3) won his fourth straight start and fifth consecutive decision, giving up four hits in eight scoreless innings with six strikeouts and no walks. He threw 62 of 85 pitches for strikes.

Judge hit a pair of doubles against the 34-year-old.

Daniel Palencia, throwing at up to 101.1 mph, got two outs for his 11th save in 12 chances.

Fried (11-3) allowed nine of 18 batters to reach, giving up four runs — three earned — six hits and three walks in three innings. He threw just 39 of 73 pitches for strikes.

Fried, a three-time All-Star, was on the injured list for blisters on his left index finger in 2018, ’19, ’21 and ’23. He had been 6-0 against the Cubs.

Nico Hoerner tripled leading off the game and scored on Kyle Tucker’s groundout. Carson Kelly and Ian Happ hit run-scoring singles in the third around Dansby Swanson’s RBI grounder.

Kelly homered in the eighth off Jonathan Loáisiga, who has allowed a career-high seven home runs over 23 1/3 innings in his return from Tommy John surgery.

Key moment

Fried fell behind with first-pitch balls to nine batters.

Key stat

New York is 27-8 against the Cubs, including a pair of World Series sweeps.

Up next

Yankees RHP Will Warren (6-4, 4.70) faces Cubs LHP Shota Imanaga (5-3, 2.80) on the final day before the All-Star break.

