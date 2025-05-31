Dodgers look to keep home win streak going, host the Yankees

New York Yankees (35-21, first in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (35-22, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Will Warren (3-2, 4.09 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Dodgers: Landon Knack (2-2, 5.22 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -139, Dodgers +118; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the New York Yankees looking to continue a three-game home winning streak.

Los Angeles is 20-8 in home games and 35-22 overall. The Dodgers have the second-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .342.

New York has a 17-12 record in road games and a 35-21 record overall. The Yankees are 16-7 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has nine doubles, four triples, 22 home runs and 37 RBIs for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 13 for 32 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 15 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs for the Yankees. Paul Goldschmidt is 13 for 37 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .234 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Yankees: 8-2, .249 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Mookie Betts: day-to-day (toe), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Oswaldo Cabrera: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (side), Giancarlo Stanton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (knee), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (ribs), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press