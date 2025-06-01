Athletics aim to break 10-game road skid, play the Blue Jays

Athletics (23-36, fifth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (30-28, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (4-5, 5.18 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (5-4, 3.68 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -193, Athletics +161; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics hit the road against the Toronto Blue Jays looking to stop a 10-game road losing streak.

Toronto has a 30-28 record overall and a 19-12 record in home games. The Blue Jays have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .252.

The Athletics have a 23-36 record overall and a 14-17 record in road games. The Athletics have hit 74 total home runs to rank seventh in MLB play.

Sunday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alejandro Kirk leads the Blue Jays with a .296 batting average, and has four doubles, three home runs, 13 walks and 22 RBIs. Ernie Clement is 13 for 39 with two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Tyler Soderstrom has 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 35 RBIs for the Athletics. Nick Kurtz is 7 for 31 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .265 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Athletics: 1-9, .265 batting average, 8.38 ERA, outscored by 42 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Daulton Varsho: day-to-day (hamstring), Anthony Santander: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andres Gimenez: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Tyler Heineman: 7-Day IL (concussion), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (thumb), Erik Swanson: 60-Day IL (hand), Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (back), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Nick Kurtz: 10-Day IL (hip), Zack Gelof: 60-Day IL (hand), Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (hamstring), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (quadricep), T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (groin), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press