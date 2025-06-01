Nationals use a 10-run first inning to beat the reeling Diamondbacks, 11-7

PHOENIX (AP) — Luis García Jr. had a double and three RBIs during a 10-run first inning for the Washington Nationals, who held on late to beat the reeling Arizona Diamondbacks 11-7 on Saturday night.

Washington has won 11 of 15 games and scored at least nine runs in four straight games. Arizona has dropped nine of 10.

The Nationals’ first 11 batters reached base and they scored nine runs before the D-backs recorded an out, which was the second-most in the big leagues since 1961. The Boston Red Sox scored 10 runs before the Florida Marlins got an out in a game on June 27, 2003, according to Elias Sports.

Arizona’s Brandon Pfaadt (7-4) lasted just eight batters, giving up eight earned runs on six hits. He also hit two batters. The Nationals sent 16 batters to the plate in the first and it took 30 minutes for the D-backs to get three outs.

Arizona rallied with two runs in the fourth and five more in the sixth. Randal Grichuk’s two-run homer cut it to 11-7. He finished with three hits.

Washington starter Michael Soroka (2-3) retired the first 11 batters he faced before Geraldo Perdomo hitting a looping single into right field in the fourth. Josh Naylor followed with a two-run homer.

Soroka gave up four runs on six hits and a walk through 5 1/3 innings. He struck out three.

Washington’s C.J. Abrams was hit by a pitch three times. James Wood, Robert Hassell III, Keibert Ruiz and Daylen Lile all had two hits.

Key moment

Pfaadt recorded two strikes on Abrams — the game’s leadoff hitter — before hitting him on the foot with a pitch, starting the 10-run avalanche.

Key stat

Pfaadt’s ERA ballooned from 3.90 to 5.05. D-backs pitchers hit five batters.

Up next

The D-backs send RHP Corbin Burnes (3-2, 2.72 ERA) to the mound Sunday while the Nationals counter with LHP Mitchell Parker (4-4, 4.65).

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Baseball Writer