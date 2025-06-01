Marlins and Giants meet, winner claims 3-game series

San Francisco Giants (32-26, third in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (23-33, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Hayden Birdsong (2-1, 2.48 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Marlins: Ryan Weathers (1-0, 1.15 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -131, Marlins +110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Miami is 14-16 at home and 23-33 overall. The Marlins have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .384.

San Francisco has a 32-26 record overall and a 15-17 record on the road. The Giants are 20-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Stowers leads the Marlins with 19 extra base hits (seven doubles, two triples and 10 home runs). Jesus Sanchez is 10 for 33 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jung Hoo Lee has six home runs, 15 walks and 31 RBIs while hitting .277 for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 12 for 42 with a triple, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .242 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Giants: 4-6, .219 batting average, 2.01 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (wrist), Rob Brantly: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Jerar Encarnacion: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press