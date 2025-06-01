Guardians and Angels meet in series rubber match

Los Angeles Angels (26-31, fourth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (31-26, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (3-6, 5.07 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Guardians: Gavin Williams (4-3, 4.27 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -172, Angels +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians and Los Angeles Angels play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Cleveland has gone 16-11 in home games and 31-26 overall. The Guardians have gone 17-4 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Los Angeles has a 26-31 record overall and a 16-16 record on the road. The Angels have hit 83 total home runs to rank second in the AL.

The teams play Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Angels lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana has five doubles and seven home runs for the Guardians. Angel Martinez is 7 for 40 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Zach Neto has 10 doubles and nine home runs for the Angels. Logan O’Hoppe is 10 for 35 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .245 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Angels: 4-6, .251 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Guardians: Andrew Walters: 15-Day IL (arm), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (forearm), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Robert Stephenson: day-to-day (biceps), Jose Fermin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Garrett McDaniels: 15-Day IL (biceps), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press