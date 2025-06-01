Dodgers play the Yankees after Edman’s 4-hit game

New York Yankees (35-22, first in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (36-22, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Ryan Yarbrough (2-0, 3.06 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-3, 1.97 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -175, Yankees +145; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the New York Yankees after Tommy Edman’s four-hit game on Saturday.

Los Angeles has a 21-8 record at home and a 36-22 record overall. The Dodgers lead the majors with 94 total home runs, averaging 1.6 per game.

New York has a 17-13 record in road games and a 35-22 record overall. The Yankees have hit 94 total home runs to lead MLB.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has five doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 31 RBIs for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 9 for 39 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge has a .398 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has 15 doubles, two triples and 21 home runs. Paul Goldschmidt is 12 for 36 with a home run and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .270 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .242 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mookie Betts: day-to-day (toe), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Oswaldo Cabrera: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (side), Giancarlo Stanton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (knee), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (ribs), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press