Dodgers reliever Evan Phillips to undergo Tommy John surgery and miss rest of the season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Evan Phillips will have Tommy John surgery next week and miss the rest of the season in the latest blow to the World Series champion’s pitching staff.

The 30-year-old right-hander had been out the last three weeks because of forearm discomfort. He didn’t progress in his recovery despite what had been anticipated to be a short stint on the injured list.

Phillips began the season on the IL while recovering from a partially torn rotator cuff he sustained in the playoffs last year.

He returned in late April and made seven scoreless appearances before getting hurt during the Dodgers’ trip to Miami earlier in May.

The Dodgers’ staff has been riddled by injuries this season.

Phillips was 5-1 with a 3.62 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings last season. He is 15-9 with a 2.28 ERA in 194 games since coming to the Dodgers five years ago.

He previously played for Atlanta, Baltimore and Tampa Bay.

