Padres bring 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Blue Jays

San Diego Padres (27-19, third in the NL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (23-24, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Randy Vasquez (3-3, 3.45 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (3-4, 4.59 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -153, Padres +129; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres, on a four-game losing streak, take on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto is 23-24 overall and 14-12 in home games. The Blue Jays are 16-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Diego has an 11-11 record in road games and a 27-19 record overall. The Padres have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .326.

Wednesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette has 15 doubles, four home runs and 22 RBIs while hitting .286 for the Blue Jays. Alejandro Kirk is 11 for 34 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has six doubles, two triples and three home runs for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 10 for 40 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .256 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Padres: 4-6, .271 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (thumb), Andres Gimenez: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Erik Swanson: 60-Day IL (hand), Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (back), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (finger), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Matt Waldron: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press