Athletics bring road skid into matchup against the Angels

Athletics (26-43, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (32-34, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (5-5, 5.21 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Angels: Kyle Hendricks (3-6, 5.40 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -166, Athletics +139; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics will look to break a 13-game road skid when they play the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles has a 14-16 record in home games and a 32-34 record overall. The Angels have gone 12-5 in games decided by one run.

The Athletics are 26-43 overall and 14-20 on the road. The Athletics are fifth in the AL with 82 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Angels hold a 6-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward leads the Angels with 18 home runs while slugging .476. Jo Adell is 9 for 32 with six home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jacob Wilson has 15 doubles and eight home runs while hitting .366 for the Athletics. Max Muncy is 6 for 25 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .219 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Athletics: 3-7, .246 batting average, 5.31 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Athletics: Jacob Wilson: day-to-day (hamstring), Shea Langeliers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Gunnar Hoglund: 15-Day IL (hip), Zack Gelof: 60-Day IL (hand), Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (hamstring), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press