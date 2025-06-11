Giants aim to keep win streak going against the Rockies

San Francisco Giants (39-28, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (12-54, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Robbie Ray (8-1, 2.44 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-8, 5.19 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -237, Rockies +194; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will attempt to extend a six-game win streak with a victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado has a 6-26 record at home and a 12-54 record overall. The Rockies are 4-38 in games when they have given up a home run.

San Francisco is 17-17 in road games and 39-28 overall. The Giants are 23-11 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Giants have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with 10 home runs while slugging .490. Mickey Moniak is 6 for 25 with three home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .228 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Giants: 7-3, .204 batting average, 2.54 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tanner Gordon: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Patrick Bailey: day-to-day (neck), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (hand), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (toe), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press