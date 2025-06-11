Dodgers’ pitching injury woes culminate in a punt. Matt Sauer takes one for the team in 11-1 blowout

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have 14 pitchers making more than $100 million combined this season on their injured list, They’ve been signing, promoting, playing and releasing pitchers almost daily as they engage in a perpetual scramble to assemble enough healthy arms to compete.

When the Dodgers fell behind in the third inning Tuesday night while desperately short of options on the mound, the defending World Series champions essentially decided to punt a game away to the San Diego Padres.

Matt Sauer, a 26-year-old minor leaguer getting his fourth callup already this season, threw 111 pitches while giving up 13 hits, three walks and nine runs and facing 30 batters in the Padres’ 11-1 victory.

The Dodgers allowed Sauer to pitch 4 2/3 innings with nothing close to his best stuff, and the Padres’ loaded lineup feasted on him while turning a much-anticipated rivalry game into a laugher.

Utilityman Kiké Hernández then took the mound during the sixth and pitched the final 2 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and one earned run while throwing 36 pitches — none faster than 57 mph.

Manager Dave Roberts grimly acknowledged that the Dodgers essentially had to give up on trying to win this game after falling behind 3-0 in the third inning.

“You’ve just got to look at where our ’pen is at, and appreciate what we have the next couple of days,” Roberts said. “I felt it just wasn’t smart to chase and red-line guys. I’ve got to give credit to Matt. That was as much as he’s ever pitched, and (he) essentially took it for the team to try and stay away from other guys and give us a chance to win a series. That’s what we came in here to do, and we’re in position to do that.”

Indeed, the Dodgers used four high-leverage relievers for five total innings while hanging on for their 8-7 victory over the Padres in 10 innings on Monday night. That left the bullpen weary behind Lou Trivino, who went out as the opener Tuesday and threw one hitless inning.

The Dodgers’ rotation is profoundly patchwork. With Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Roki Sasaki, Tony Gonsolin and Gavin Stone headlining the list of potential starters sidelined by injury — and with Shohei Ohtani still proceeding quite deliberately in his mound comeback — Los Angeles can currently send out Yoshinobu Yamamoto, 37-year-old Clayton Kershaw and Dustin May.

The other two spots in the rotation are being filled by temporary callups and/or bullpen games. The Dodgers didn’t even want to try a bullpen game Tuesday after falling behind early, since Roberts thought it would be more prudent to have his bullpen largely available Wednesday when Justin Wrobleski — another rotation filler by the desperate Dodgers — takes the mound.

“It’s where our staff is at right now as far as who’s available, who’s not,” Roberts said. “Who we can kind of push, who we can’t. And these are the starters we have, so we’ve got to go with it and make the best.”

Sauer accepted his bizarre fate, realizing the Dodgers needed his arm to fill innings while they regrouped.

“I’ve just got to be better with locating the ball,” said Sauer, who signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers last winter. “I wouldn’t necessarily say (it’s) a pride thing. I know my role is to eat up innings, and I feel like I’ve got the frame and the repertoire to do that, and I’m going to go out there and compete every time.”

Everyone recognizes that the deep-pocketed Dodgers’ success over the past several years has happened despite a jaw-dropping slew of major pitching injuries. Last season was similar to this campaign, with practically every pitcher on the roster missing large chunks of the season and postseason.

Los Angeles won the World Series last season with an October starting rotation of late-season acquisition Jack Flaherty, Yamamoto (who missed three months of the regular season) and Walker Buehler (who also missed three months) supported by multiple bullpen games. Flaherty and Buehler then left in free agency.

Roberts disagreed with the notion that the Dodgers’ unlikely success with bullpen games last season — particularly in the NLDS against the Padres — could have given them false confidence in their ability to solve these major pitching woes with that strategy.

“Today wasn’t really a bullpen day,” Roberts said. “If you look at last year, certain games, you have nine guys that you have available, and we certainly didn’t have that today. Somebody was going to have to take three to five innings. We weren’t in that situation last year, so I don’t think that’s a fair comparison. When you get behind, you’ve got to kind of just ride it out.”

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer