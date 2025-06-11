Manny Machado’s 5 RBIs lead Padres’ 11-1 rout of pitching-poor Dodgers View Photo

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado had three hits and drove in five runs, Luis Arraez had three hits and scored four times, and the San Diego Padres capitalized on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ lack of major league pitchers for an 11-1 victory Tuesday night.

Dylan Cease (2-5) struck out 11 and yielded three hits over seven scoreless innings while ending his 11-start winless streak for the Padres, who dominated a bizarre game in this rivalry series.

The Dodgers won the clubs’ season opener 8-7 in a 10-inning thriller Monday, but the second game was barely competitive due to the defending World Series champions’ pitching woes.

The Dodgers have 14 pitchers on the injured list, and they handed this game over to Matt Sauer (1-1), who had been recalled from the minors to provide bulk innings. The Dodgers stuck to their plan even though Sauer struggled, allowing him to throw 111 pitches while giving up nine runs on 13 hits.

Utilityman Kiké Hernández then pitched the final 2 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and one earned run while throwing no pitch faster than 57 mph.

Cease issued five walks, but he also prevented the Dodgers’ high-powered lineup from making it a game despite LA’s pitching woes. He escaped a bases-loaded jam in the third.

Martín Maldonado hit the Padres’ only homer. Xander Bogaerts had a two-run single, and Jackson Merrill had an RBI triple.

San Diego went up 11-0 in the seventh on Machado’s two-run single.

Michael Conforto got an RBI single for the Dodgers in the eighth.

Key moment

The Padres mounted their first rally with two outs in the third. Fernando Tatís Jr. drew a walk and scored on Arraez’s double to right. Machado singled home Arraez, extending his hitting streak to eight games, before scoring on Merrill’s triple to right.

Key stat

Machado’s five RBIs matched his career high.

Up next

San Diego’s Randy Vásquez (3-4, 3.69 ERA) faces Justin Wrobleski (1-2, 7.20), who also is in the Dodgers’ rotation solely because of injuries.

___

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer