Padres square off against the Dodgers with series tied 1-1

Los Angeles Dodgers (40-28, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (38-28, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski (1-2, 7.20 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Padres: Randy Vasquez (3-4, 3.69 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -112, Dodgers -107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

San Diego has a 21-11 record in home games and a 38-28 record overall. The Padres have gone 10-1 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Los Angeles is 17-17 on the road and 40-28 overall. The Dodgers have the highest team batting average in the NL at .265.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 18 doubles and 10 home runs for the Padres. Luis Arraez is 11 for 42 with five doubles over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .349 batting average, and has 21 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 25 walks and 41 RBIs. Andy Pages is 14 for 42 with three home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .247 batting average, 2.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Michael King: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (oblique), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (adductor), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press