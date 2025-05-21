Muncy’s sacrifice fly scores Ohtani with go-ahead run in 10th and Dodgers beat D-backs 4-3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy’s sacrifice fly to center scored Shohei Ohtani with the winning run in the 10th inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 to snap a four-game skid on Tuesday night.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto tossed seven innings of one-hit ball, losing his no-hit bid on Ketel Marte’s single leading off the seventh. The Japanese right-hander struck out nine on a career-high 110 pitches.

The Dodgers scored three runs in the 10th after Arizona took a 3-1 lead in the top half of the inning on Corbin Carroll’s two-run homer off Tanner Scott.

Kiké Hernández started at second and scored on Tommy Edman’s double to left off Shelby Miller (3-1).

All three of Arizona’s runs came off Scott. He gave up a tying homer to Gabriel Moreno in the ninth. With Tim Tawa starting the 10th on second, Corbin blasted a 404-foot shot to center.

The Dodgers led 1-0 in the fourth. Freeman doubled to center with two outs and scored on Smith’s double to left.

Key moment

After intentionally walking Ohtani and Freddie Freeman, Miller hit Will Smith to force in Edman with the tying run in the 10th.

Key stat

The Dodgers’ Anthony Banda improved to 4-0 with six pitches in one-third of an inning.

Up next

RHP Corbin Burnes (3-1, 2.56 ERA) starts the series finale Wednesday. RHP Dustin May (1-4, 4.43) goes on four days’ rest for the Dodgers.

___

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer