Yankees take on the Athletics after Dominguez’s 3-home run game

New York Yankees (22-16, first in the AL East) vs. Athletics (20-19, third in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Carlos Rodon (4-3, 2.96 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (4-2, 2.93 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -159, Athletics +134; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees take on the Athletics after Jasson Dominguez hit three home runs against the Athletics on Friday.

The Athletics are 20-19 overall and 7-12 at home. The Athletics have an 11-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

New York has a 9-8 record in road games and a 22-16 record overall. The Yankees are first in the AL with 66 total home runs, averaging 1.7 per game.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Wilson has eight doubles and three home runs for the Athletics. Brent Rooker is 11 for 41 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 12 home runs while slugging .743. Paul Goldschmidt is 11 for 38 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .270 batting average, 5.29 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Yankees: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michel Otanez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (side), Giancarlo Stanton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (knee), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (ribs), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (calf), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Clayton Beeter: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press