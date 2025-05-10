Rockies look to end 7-game skid, play the Padres

San Diego Padres (24-13, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (6-32, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Stephen Kolek (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, four strikeouts); Rockies: Bradley Blalock (0-1, 8.03 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -207, Rockies +172; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies will try to stop their seven-game losing streak when they play the San Diego Padres.

Colorado is 6-32 overall and 4-15 at home. The Rockies have a 3-14 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Diego has a 24-13 record overall and a 10-9 record in road games. The Padres have a 6-0 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Padres lead the season series 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with a .277 batting average, and has six doubles, a triple, five home runs, 10 walks and 19 RBIs. Ryan McMahon is 11 for 34 with three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has 13 doubles, three home runs and 17 RBIs while hitting .319 for the Padres. Luis Arraez is 11 for 37 with a double and a triple over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .229 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by 41 runs

Padres: 7-3, .268 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (back), Aaron Schunk: 10-Day IL (groin), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (wrist), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (hip), Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (finger), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Matt Waldron: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press