Twins host the Giants, look to continue home win streak

San Francisco Giants (24-15, third in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (19-20, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (4-2, 2.61 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (2-2, 2.93 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -117, Twins -103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins, on a seven-game home winning streak, host the San Francisco Giants.

Minnesota has a 19-20 record overall and a 13-6 record at home. Twins hitters have a collective .371 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the AL.

San Francisco has gone 12-10 in road games and 24-15 overall. The Giants have hit 40 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 17 extra base hits (five doubles, three triples and nine home runs). Ryan Jeffers is 10 for 35 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jung Hoo Lee has 11 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 23 RBIs for the Giants. Willy Adames is 11 for 38 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .245 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Giants: 5-5, .244 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Twins: Luke Keaschall: 10-Day IL (forearm), Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Tyler Fitzgerald: 10-Day IL (ribs), Casey Schmitt: 10-Day IL (side), Jerar Encarnacion: 60-Day IL (finger), Thomas Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press