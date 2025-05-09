Giants visit the Twins to begin 3-game series

San Francisco Giants (24-14, third in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (18-20, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jordan Hicks (1-3, 6.03 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Twins: Chris Paddack (0-3, 5.57 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -117, Giants -103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the San Francisco Giants on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Minnesota has an 18-20 record overall and a 12-6 record at home. The Twins have a 9-16 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

San Francisco is 12-9 on the road and 24-14 overall. Giants hitters have a collective .387 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the NL.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton has five doubles, two triples and nine home runs for the Twins. Ryan Jeffers is 11 for 35 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Wilmer Flores leads the Giants with seven home runs while slugging .429. Willy Adames is 11 for 36 with three home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .265 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Giants: 6-4, .252 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Joe Ryan: day-to-day (illness), Luke Keaschall: 10-Day IL (forearm), Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Tyler Fitzgerald: 10-Day IL (ribs), Casey Schmitt: 10-Day IL (side), Jerar Encarnacion: 60-Day IL (finger), Thomas Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press