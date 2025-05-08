Friedl hits 2 homers as Reds overcome Greene’s groin injury to beat Braves 4-3 and end 4-game skid View Photo

ATLANTA (AP) — TJ Friedl hit two home runs and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 on Wednesday night to snap a four-game losing streak despite losing right-hander Hunter Greene to a right groin injury after only three innings.

Greene struck out six batters and allowed only two hits in three scoreless innings. He was unable to complete his warmup before the fourth inning. Greene threw only two warmup pitches, including a pitch that hit the dirt, before stopping his routine.

The Reds provided no immediate details on the severity of the injury. Greene was escorted off the field with the Reds leading 4-0.

Left-hander Brent Suter (1-0) replaced Greene on the mound and gave up a fifth-inning homer to Braves rookie catcher Drake Baldwin.

Right-hander Emilio Pagán, who blew a save in the Braves’ 2-1 win in 10 innings on Tuesday night, pitched the ninth for his ninth save. Pagán gave up a two-out single to Michael Harris II before pinch-hitter Eddie Rosario struck out to end the game.

Right-hander Grant Holmes (2-3) gave up four runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings as Atlanta’s three-game winning streak ended.

Key moment

Friedl entered the game with only one homer before leading off the game with a blast off Holmes over the center field wall. Friedl led off the third inning with his third homer to almost the same spot, giving the Reds a 3-0 lead.

Key stat

Greene threw 114 pitches, the high mark for any pitcher in the majors this season, in his last start, a 6-1 win over Washington on Friday night. Greene had a season-high 12 strikeouts in the win.

Up next

The four-game series ends Thursday night when Reds LHP Nick Lodolo (3-3, 3.27) faces Braves RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (1-3, 3.92). Schwellenbach has lost his last three decisions.

___

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer