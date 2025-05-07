Blue Jays aim to stop 3-game slide, play the Angels

Toronto Blue Jays (16-19, fourth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (14-20, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (1-1, 3.98 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (0-4, 4.21 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -121, Angels +101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays look to break their three-game losing streak with a win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles is 7-7 in home games and 14-20 overall. The Angels have a 7-4 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Toronto has a 5-11 record on the road and a 16-19 record overall. The Blue Jays are 3-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Wednesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan O’Hoppe has a .294 batting average to lead the Angels, and has a double and nine home runs. Zach Neto is 13 for 41 with two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Bo Bichette has 11 doubles and a home run for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 10 for 37 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .218 batting average, 7.41 ERA, outscored by 42 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .229 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Gustavo Campero: day-to-day (ankle), Garrett McDaniels: 15-Day IL (biceps), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (knee), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (upper body), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Blue Jays: Erik Swanson: 60-Day IL (hand), Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (lat), Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (back), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press