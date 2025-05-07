Athletics play the Mariners in series rubber match

Seattle Mariners (21-14, first in the AL West) vs. Athletics (20-17, second in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 3:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryan Woo (4-1, 2.58 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Athletics: Gunnar Hoglund (1-0, 1.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -120, Mariners +101; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics and Seattle Mariners meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

The Athletics are 20-17 overall and 7-10 in home games. The Athletics have hit 46 total home runs to rank seventh in the majors.

Seattle has a 21-14 record overall and a 9-8 record on the road. The Mariners have a 10-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Soderstrom has six doubles and nine home runs for the Athletics. Jacob Wilson is 13 for 40 over the past 10 games.

Cal Raleigh has 12 home runs, 22 walks and 25 RBIs while hitting .246 for the Mariners. J.P. Crawford is 14 for 40 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .267 batting average, 3.95 ERA, even run differential

Mariners: 7-3, .284 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michel Otanez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Luke Raley: 10-Day IL (side), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Logan Gilbert: 15-Day IL (forearm), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps), George Kirby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press