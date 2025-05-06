Dodgers face the Marlins with 1-0 series lead

Los Angeles Dodgers (24-11, first in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (13-21, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (1-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Marlins: Cal Quantrill (2-3, 8.10 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -275, Marlins +223; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Miami Marlins leading the series 1-0.

Miami has gone 9-11 at home and 13-21 overall. The Marlins are 11-2 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles has a 24-11 record overall and a 9-8 record on the road. Dodgers hitters have a collective .461 slugging percentage to lead the NL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Dodgers are up 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Edwards has three doubles, a triple and 10 RBI while hitting .252 for the Marlins. Kyle Stowers is 12-for-38 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Teoscar Hernandez leads the Dodgers with a .315 batting average, and has 10 doubles, nine home runs, four walks and 34 RBI. Andy Pages is 18-for-41 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .223 batting average, 8.15 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .316 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Otto Lopez: 10-Day IL (ankle), Robert Brantly: 10-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hand), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Teoscar Hernandez: day-to-day (hamstring), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press