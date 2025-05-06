Contreras homer sparks Cardinals over Pirates 6-3 View Photo

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Willson Contreras hit a go-ahead home run in a four-run sixth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-3 on Monday night for their third straight victory.

Contreras’ fifth home run came off Pirates reliever Chase Shugart, who walked Nolan Arenado after coming in with the bases empty, one out and a 3-2 lead. Jose Barrero, who hit his first homer as a Cardinal earlier, added a bases-loaded ground-rule double off Shugart for a 6-3 lead.

Oneil Cruz beat out a high hopper to Cardinals starter Miles Mikola leading off the first and Bryan Reynolds followed with his fifth home run for a 2-0 lead.

Barrero led off the third with a solo shot off Pirates starter Carmen Mlodzinski, and Alec Burleson followed with his second homer in as many games to tie it 2-all. Burleson’s homer went 435 feet — the longest by a Cardinal this season.

Joey Bart drew a leadoff walk in the fourth and scored on a hit by Adam Frazier to put the Pirates ahead.

Mikolas allowed three runs on four hits in five innings. Gordon Graceffo (2-0) pitched the sixth for the win. Ryan Helsley notched his sixth save.

Mlodzinski allowed four hits and two runs in 4 2/3 innings. Shugart (1-2) gave up four runs on five hits and didn’t record an out.

The Cardinals (17-19) swept a doubleheader with the Mets on Sunday after winning two against the Reds on Wednesday.

The Pirates (12-24) have lost five in a row and 8 of 9.

Key moment

Helsey struck out Reynolds looking with runners on second and third to end it.

Key stat

Cruz was hit by a pitch leading off the third before being thrown out by Pedro Pagés trying to steal, ending a run of 35 successful attempts including 15 this season.

Up next

RHP Paul Skenes (3-3, 2.74) starts Tuesday for the Pirates against Cardinals LHP Matthew Liberatore (2-3, 3.44).

