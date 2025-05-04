Tigers face the Angels with 2-1 series lead

Detroit Tigers (21-13, first in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (13-19, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Reese Olson (3-2, 3.55 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (1-4, 5.29 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -171, Angels +143; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles has a 6-6 record at home and a 13-19 record overall. The Angels have hit 44 total home runs to rank sixth in the majors.

Detroit has a 21-13 record overall and an 8-10 record in road games. Tigers hitters have a collective .415 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the AL.

The teams play Sunday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan O’Hoppe leads the Angels with a .281 batting average, and has a double, nine home runs, four walks and 15 RBI. Zach Neto is 13-for-41 with three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Riley Greene has five doubles, eight home runs and 21 RBI while hitting .275 for the Tigers. Javier Baez is 13-for-38 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .202 batting average, 6.35 ERA, outscored by 37 runs

Tigers: 7-3, .265 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Garrett McDaniels: 15-Day IL (biceps), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (knee), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (upper body), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Tigers: John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (tricep), Parker Meadows: 60-Day IL (arm), Wenceel Perez: 60-Day IL (spine), Jacob Rogers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (knee), Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Lange: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press