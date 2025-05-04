Marlins and Athletics meet to determine series winner

Athletics (18-16, third in the AL West) vs. Miami Marlins (13-19, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (4-2, 2.94 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (0-1, 7.23 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -136, Marlins +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Miami Marlins and the Athletics are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Miami has a 13-19 record overall and a 9-9 record at home. The Marlins have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .251.

The Athletics have an 18-16 record overall and a 12-7 record in road games. The Athletics have gone 16-9 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Stowers has a .324 batting average to lead the Marlins, and has four doubles, a triple and six home runs. Dane Myers is 11-for-30 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker has five doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Athletics. Luis Urias is 8-for-31 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .227 batting average, 7.94 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Athletics: 7-3, .255 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Otto Lopez: day-to-day (ankle), Robert Brantly: 10-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hand), Nick Fortes: 10-Day IL (oblique), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michel Otanez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press