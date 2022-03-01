030122

It’s absurd and the height of hubris for the Biden Administration to think that this country can address the so-called “root causes” of migration from other sovereign nations. Things may be bad in the countries from whence these folks come streaming over the border, but given our own issues, like homelessness, burgeoning urban and rural crime, and the death and destruction of rampant drug use, shouldn’t we be focusing on those issues and just guard our border like every other country, including Mexico and Europe?