As Covid-19 variations and mutations so far prove less lethal, albeit more contagious much like the flu or common cold, and more states declare an end to mask mandates we’re puzzled why President Biden doesn’t take the Win, declare victory over the pandemic and downgrade it to endemic. The relatively fast vaccination creation and rollout by the previous Administration was a resounding success in reducing severe illness and death among the uncompromised and vaccinated. The jury is still out, and probably always will be, on lockdowns and masking; but, for the vaccinated and healthy, maybe we can begin to move on. The economic, educational, and mental health toll is proving too great to continue down this road much longer.