011122

The CBO, whom Joe Biden once called “the gold standard,” recently scored the cost of “Build Back Better,” as written, at $365 billion added to the deficit over ten years, not the zero cost Biden and the democrats claim. And, more importantly, if you don’t apply the Administration’s accounting tricks of the new or expanded programs ending in a year or two, as they NEVER do, and run for the full ten years, the real cost is not $1.7 trillion but a whopping $4.6 trillion adding $3 trillion to the deficit over the next ten years. Moderate Democrat Joe Manchin was right to say “NO” and we hope he has the strength of his convictions.