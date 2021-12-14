121421

In an interview in April of 2020, President Biden declared that long dead economist Milton Freidman “…isn’t running the show anymore.” That’s too bad given that Freidman called inflation a “hidden tax” and “taxation without representation.” Given Mr. Biden’s promise to not raise anyone’s taxes unless they were rich, he should rethink the policies that have given us more than 6% inflation or, as Friedman would claim, a 6% tax on the working, middle class. And this begins with scrapping the bloated “Build Back Better” bill.