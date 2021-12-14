12/14/21By H. Randolph Holder
In an interview in April of 2020, President Biden declared that long dead economist Milton Freidman “…isn’t running the show anymore.” That’s too bad given that Freidman called inflation a “hidden tax” and “taxation without representation.” Given Mr. Biden’s promise to not raise anyone’s taxes unless they were rich, he should rethink the policies that have given us more than 6% inflation or, as Friedman would claim, a 6% tax on the working, middle class. And this begins with scrapping the bloated “Build Back Better” bill.