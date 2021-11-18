111821

It’s funny to hear Boris Johnson claim that “It’s one minute to midnight on the Doomsday Clock” of climate change until you add up the carbon footprint of all those world leaders going to Glasgow, especially Biden with half his cabinet and a vehicle motorcade of more than 20 full-size SUVs that were probably flown over in who knows how many C130 military transports. It’s akin to Leonardo DiCaprio flying to Europe in a private jet to collect his award for climate change activism.