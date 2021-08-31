083121

We had hoped we had turned the corner on the insane defund the police movement of the far left when in the recent New York City mayoriole Democratic primary Pro-cop candidate Eric Adam overwhelmingly won the prime percent of black and Hispanic neighborhoods underscoring the fact that the anti-police movement is hurting poor and minority communityies the most. But now we learn that anti-cop congresswoman Cori bush spends $200,000 on private security for herself while calling on the local governments to defund the police.