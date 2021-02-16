021621

Fascism is typically defined as a far-right, authoritarian ultranationalism. But now we have President Biden re-configuring our economic structure and trying to transform social construct by Executive Orders, 30 in less than 3 weeks. The Cancel Culture is silencing all voices other than theirs. And government troops remain bivouacked in the nation’s Capital under the guise of protecting Congress, according to Nancy Pelosi, from “dangers within” whatever that means. And now a Joseph Goebbels-style “Reality Czar” has been proposed who will determine what is allowed to be published or posted online. We cannot help but wonder if the current threat isn’t a new far-left brand of Fascism?