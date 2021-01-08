Cloudy
42.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

1/8/21

By H. Randolph Holder

010821

We are as upset as anyone by the violence in Washington on Wednesday. The storming of the “People’s House” resulting in four deaths was an unconscionable act by an unruly mob. The D.C. mayor wants domestic terrorism charges brought against those that caused the destruction and we don’t disagree; but, where was this outrage for those that fomented violence and property destruction in cities across America this summer? Some are calling for President Trump’s impeachment for his rhetoric that inflamed his supporters. Instead of wasting time pounding nails into President Trump’s political coffin, better that Congress focus on more important issues over these next 12 days, like getting vaccines into arms and economic aid to the people hurt by the shutdowns.

Back to Something To Think About Archive
Back to Something To Think About Archive

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 