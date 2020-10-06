100620

With AB 331, California high schools are looking to the New York times “1619 Project” of revisionist American history as a new part of the curriculum, mandating ethnic studies to “build new possibilities for post-imperial life that promotes collective narratives of transformative resistance.” Whatever that means. This would include writing a paper on events “that have led to Jewish and Irish Americans gaining racial privilege.” We’re sure that’ll be news to those who recall the infamous “Irish need not apply” signs in business windows at the turn of the century and also to those whose synagogues have been defaced or destroyed.