Kudos to both the democratic governor who quickly called out the National Guard to quell the violent protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of Jacob Blake and the mayor of Kenosha who said there is a process to investigate the shooting. The destruction of our city does nothing to assist with the investigation. and praise espectially for Mr. Blakes's mother who said that the violence and destruction doesn't reflect my son or my family.