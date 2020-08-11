Sunny
8/11/20

By H. Randolph Holder

HRH081120

Andrew Michta writes: “The ill-named progressivism that has inspired shrill demands to dismantle police forces and destroy statues is only a small manifestation of a massive project aimed at the re-education of the American population. The goal of this project is to negate the story of the American republic and replace it with a tale anchored exclusively in race categories and narratives of oppression…. Such cancelling of historical and living figures alike increasingly mirrors what happened under communisim in the Soviet bloc.”

Back to Something To Think About Archive

