7/28/20

By H. Randolph Holder

Tuesday 072820

Joe Biden’s recently released climate-change plan, essentially authored by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at a cost of $2 trillion, outlaws all use of coal and (clean) natural gas to generate electricity in 15 years; as well as a ban on oil and gas production on federal lands; require cars to have zero emissions; and create an Environmental and Climate Justice Division within the Justice Department to punish corporations and individuals. That’s a bit Orwellian even by Democrat standards.

Back to Something To Think About Archive

