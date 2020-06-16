HRH061620

Despite claims to the contrary by the Obama administration we now know that in private those same players testified underoath that they actually had no evidence of Tump Russia collusion. And as the Wall Street Journal's Holman Jenkins, Jr. says "Fools become liars when they knowingly persist in their misrepresentations to preserve their personal and professional standing" Terry Lenzner, lawyer for US senate Watergate "Our country has forgotten the lessons of Wattergate which is 'the truth is what you can get enough people to believe."