Kudos to the organizers of and participants in Monday night’s and Wednesday’s peaceful protest over George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis law enforcement. This was a tragic and completely unnecessary outcome to a simple arrest, the tragedy of which has been compounded nationwide when peaceful, law-abiding and respectful protests have turned ugly and been hijacked by agitators and non-local instigators of violence and property damage. This does the memory of George Floyd and others who have suffered from mistreatment, discrimination and outright racism an injustice. One final note: we are fortunate in the Mother Lode to have the quality of peace officers and leadership such that this type of event has never and should never happen here.