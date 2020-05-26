HRH052620

The original “Plan” was to shut down all non-essential activities and interactions just until we “flattened the curve” and kept hospitals from being overwhelmed. Made sense. Now it seems like many states and governors, especially on both coasts, want to keep everything locked down until we have a vaccine or outright cure. Enough already. Nothing can protect us 100% from anything or everything whether it’s the flu or SARS or even COVID-19. It’s time for the most vulnerable of us to stay home and stay safe and allow the rest to put on masks when necessary, socially distance as much as practicable and reopen society.