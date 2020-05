HRH052120a

Gov. Andrew Cuomo begged for healthcare workers to come to New York to help battle the coronavirus and so thousands came and were saluted along with thousands of other essential workers who were saluted in a nightly ritual by the populace now we learn that after saving his state's hospitals form being overwhelmed the gov. will be charging them income tax at the not inconsequential New York rates on the monies earned while answering his call for help.